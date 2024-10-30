Couple Agreed That They Never Wanted Children When They First Got Together, But Now One Of Them Has Changed Their Mind And The Other One Won’t Budge From The “No Kids” Policy

Having children is very rewarding, but not everyone wants that as part of their life.

What would you do if your significant other agreed that they didn’t want kids either, but then after five years they changed their mind?

That is what the person in this story is going through, and they are not sure how they should react.

My decision not to have children I have been in a relationship with my partner for five years.

It is good to be on the same page.

From the beginning, we were both clear about what we wanted in life: a strong commitment, but without the pressure of having children. We both agreed on that, or at least I thought so.

There is nothing wrong with changing your mind as you get older.

A few months ago, my partner started talking about how he had changed his mind and now wanted to start a family. Not a casual conversation, but more like it was something he had been repressing. The problem is that I remain firm in my decision not to have children, and it is something that I have always been clear about.

It seems you are indeed at an impasse.

We talk about it again and again, but we seem to be at an impasse. My partner accuses me of being selfish for not being willing to reconsider, but how can you negotiate something that is so fundamental to who you are? The worst thing is that I feel like, in some way, I let him down.

It seems that the relationship may have run its course.

Sometimes I wonder if our relationship is destined to break down over this, and honestly, it scares me that five years of building something together would be ruined by such an irreconcilable difference. I want us to be happy, but not at the cost of compromising who I am or what I want in life. Has anyone else gone through something like this? AITA?

The two people in this story have grown apart and the relationship will likely end soon.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say.

