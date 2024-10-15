October 15, 2024 at 3:42 am

‘Parasites are everywhere.’ – Woman Said That People Need to Change the Way They Wash Their Produce

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@kristinaaaaelise/video

When I hear people say that they don’t wash their produce AT ALL, it kind of grosses me out.

Because you don’t know where that stuff has been or who’s been touching it!

A woman named Kristina posted a video on TikTok and shared what she thinks is the best way to get your fruit cleaned up and ready to eat.

Source: TikTok

Kristina said, “You need to properly soak your produce. Look how disgusting this is. Look how big this is” as she referred to the bug found on a blackberry.

Source: TikTok

Kristina advised viewers to wash their produce in baking soda, apple cider vinegar, and water. She added that they can also achieve the same goal by using 2/3 of a cup of white vinegar, one gallon of water, and half of a lime.

She said, “You need to wash your produce; parasites are everywhere.”

Source: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@kristinaaaaelise

@Worm Queen 🪱👸🏼Kim #rogershoodapothecary #rogershoodparasitecleanse #autoimmunedisease #autoimmunedisorder #autoimmunewarrior #parasitesinhumans #parasitesymptoms #parasitesinanimals #parasitesinwater #parasitecleaner #parasitecleansejourney #guthealth #holisticwellness #holistichealth #holistichealing #holistichealthtiktok #wellnessjourney #heavymetaldetox #heavymetals #gutreset #healthyliving #naturalremedy #naturalremedies #yourbodycanhealitself #takecareofyou #gisymptoms #bloating #rashes #skinissues #skinproblems #brainfog #parafy #heavymetals #gutsupport #gutsupplements #healthygut #healthyskin #holistichealth #holistichealthtiktok #holistichealing #parasitecleanse #parasitecleaner #parasitecleansejourney #parasitesinhumans #parasitesinanimals #parasitesinwater #autoimmunedisease #chronicillness #chronicillnessawareness #lymedisease #chronicfatigue #guthealth #gutmicrobiome #gutmicrobiomehealth #gutsupport #guthealing #heavymetaldetox #heavymetals #multiplesclerosis #holistichealth #holistichealing #wellnessjourney #takecareofyou

♬ original sound – Kristina Elise

Now check out what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And this person spoke up.

Source: TikTok

You don’t want to get sick, do you?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter