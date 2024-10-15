‘Parasites are everywhere.’ – Woman Said That People Need to Change the Way They Wash Their Produce

When I hear people say that they don’t wash their produce AT ALL, it kind of grosses me out.

Because you don’t know where that stuff has been or who’s been touching it!

A woman named Kristina posted a video on TikTok and shared what she thinks is the best way to get your fruit cleaned up and ready to eat.

Kristina said, “You need to properly soak your produce. Look how disgusting this is. Look how big this is” as she referred to the bug found on a blackberry.

Kristina advised viewers to wash their produce in baking soda, apple cider vinegar, and water. She added that they can also achieve the same goal by using 2/3 of a cup of white vinegar, one gallon of water, and half of a lime.

She said, “You need to wash your produce; parasites are everywhere.”

Take a look at the video.

