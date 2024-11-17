A Little Girl Was Being Mean To The Family Dog, But Then Her Brother Saw The Dog Get The Stinkiest Revenge On Her

Who knew dogs were capable of petty revenge!

In today’s story, one guy’s sister’s dog got horrible revenge on her!

Find out what happened.

Revenge Wags Its Tail One of our childhood dogs, Biscuit, got my sister back good once.

My sister towel-whopped her on the butt one night and got her good – poor pup raced off with an almighty yelp. Later, my sister was apologising to her, giving her sides a good rub, with Biscuit standing between her legs.

This is where the dog saw an opportunity!

While my sister was bent over her, face right in the line of fire, Biscuit unleashed her revenge – silent but oh so deadly and stinky.

My sister reeled back, coughing, “Oh my god,” while the dog stood there with her tail wagging and a grin on her fuzzy face. I miss that pup 😂💛

That’s funny! Dogs can be really smart!

