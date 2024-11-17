November 16, 2024 at 9:21 pm

A Little Girl Was Being Mean To The Family Dog, But Then Her Brother Saw The Dog Get The Stinkiest Revenge On Her

by Sarrah Murtaza

Source: Reddit/PettyRevenge/Pexels/ Tima Miroshnichenko

Who knew dogs were capable of petty revenge!

In today’s story, one guy’s sister’s dog got horrible revenge on her!

Find out what happened.

Revenge Wags Its Tail

One of our childhood dogs, Biscuit, got my sister back good once.

My sister towel-whopped her on the butt one night and got her good – poor pup raced off with an almighty yelp.

Later, my sister was apologising to her, giving her sides a good rub, with Biscuit standing between her legs.

This is where the dog saw an opportunity!

While my sister was bent over her, face right in the line of fire, Biscuit unleashed her revenge – silent but oh so deadly and stinky.

My sister reeled back, coughing, “Oh my god,” while the dog stood there with her tail wagging and a grin on her fuzzy face.

I miss that pup 😂💛

That’s funny! Dogs can be really smart!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story.

This user appreciates the puppy’s intelligence!

Source: Reddit/Petty Revenge

This user hopes this guy appreciated the dog for being a smarty!

Source: Reddit/Petty Revenge

This user loves this dog story!

Source: Reddit/Petty Revenge

This user is reminded of a famous dog!

Source: Reddit/Petty Revenge

This user thinks its awesome that the aunt trained the dog!

Source: Reddit/Petty Revenge

Everyone loves a good pet story!

