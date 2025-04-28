Grocery Store Customera Got Treated Like Criminals For Using Rolled Coins To Buy Lottery Tickets, So They Paid Them Back In Style

Being inconvenienced is not a valid reason to treat someone poorly.

But in this man’s case, he and his wife were mistreated when they showed up with rolled coins to a local grocery store.

So they paid back.

Let’s read the story.

“Rolled coins are not valid payment!” The first time my wife and I moved, we decided to do something “fun” with the change in our change jar and purchase scratch-off lottery tickets. We were from a small town in Kansas, and did not have a “coin star” machine, so we figured it would be much less annoying for the businesses if we rolled the coins for them.

They were trying to make things more convenient for them.

We stopped by our bank to get a few of those paper coin tubes, and then spent half an hour counting and rolling the change. We ended up with $10 in various denominations, and were actually getting excited about purchasing 10 “Scratch ‘N’ Win” lottery tickets. Armed with our bagful of coins, we drove to the local gas station. Unfortunately, they would not accept the coins in rolled form.

It’s understandable, and the lady was nice about it.

The lady was helpful though and suggested we go to a bank and exchange the coins for bills. Since it was just after 4:30 our bank was closed, but there was another bank next to the gas station. Once at the bank, we asked if they wouldn’t mind swapping out the coins for cash. The lady said they could, but since we didn’t have an account with them, they were going to charge a fee. The “fee” was… you guess it… $10.

Interesting.

So on to option 3… we drove to the local grocery store (which had a bank inside it). We figured this was the best of both worlds: they have a bank AND sell lottery tickets. Once it was our turn in line, we asked to purchase the lottery tickets. Once again, it was another company that doesn’t accept rolled coins as payment.

But this interaction was very different.

Instead of being helpful like the lady at the gas station, or apologetic like the lady at the bank, she was quite rude and snapped at us: “Rolled coins are not valid payment!” Please imagine the satisfying sound of 4 rolls of pennies being broke open onto her counter…

Hopefully, she learned to be nice instead of assuming people were trying to scam her.

The fee was to compensate the person who would have to count the coins.

The rudeness, however, added no value to anyone.

