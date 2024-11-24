November 24, 2024 at 2:49 am

A McDonald’s Employee Shared A Hack For Using Two App Codes To Get Free Food

by Matthew Gilligan

Who loves free food?!?!

The answer is…EVERYONE!

And, thanks to a McDonald’s worker named Laura, we all got a hot tip about getting free grub from the fast food chain.

Laura told viewers, “Here’s a hack or a tip. Now that I work at McDonald’s, I know this.”

She added, “You have the mobile app, you get points, and you want to redeem them for whatever is available. Say you want to get a Big Mac and a Happy Meal for your kid.”

Laura continued, “You’re eligible to get both because you have enough points, but you can only use one reward every 15 minutes.”

She told viewers to place an order on the app for pick up in the drive-thru…

Be sure to stick around for her follow-up video to see the rest of her advice!

Take a look at Laura’s first video.

In Laura’s follow-up video, she finished her instructions.

They are as follows:

Place another order on the app, but for in-store pickup.

Go to the drive-thru and enter the codes for both the drive-thru and in-store orders.

Workers will make them both at the same time so they’ll be fresh and hot, and you’ll get both meals for free!

Bam!

Here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

This viewer chimed in.

Another individual shared how they do it.

And one person spoke up.

Free food is the best food!

Everyone knows that.

