A Nightclub In New York City Banned People With A Specific Zodiac Sign From Entering

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, this is a new one!

A man posted a video on TikTok and said that he saw a news article that claimed a New York City nightclub owner banned members of a specific zodiac sign from coming into his establishment.

The man told viewers, “So this is crazy. This club in New York, they banned a certain zodiac sign.”

He continued, “Guess what sign it is?”

The answer: Aries.

The reason: the club owner said that most fights in his establishment are started by Aries folks.

The TikTokker said, “Aries, y’all some crazy folks. If you an Aries comment who you are so I can stay away from you. I ain’t tryna get knocked out.”

Here’s the video.

@b.soul13

#greenscreen

♬ original sound – b.soul13

This is how folks reacted.

One viewer chimed in.

Another person knew it…

And one TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Is this legal?

