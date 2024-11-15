After Being Neglected His Whole Life, The Final Straw For This Soldier Was When He Found Out His Dad Was Not Coming To The Hospital To Be With Him Before A Dangerous Brain Surgery

It is sad when kids have to grow up with abusive or neglectful parents.

Almost Court Martialed just to stick it to my abusive father This all happened about 10 years ago but to this day I can’t help but be proud of my actions lol. So, my dad was a complete jerk, we didn’t know at the time but he is a diagnosed sociopath with violent tendencies and loves using and abusing people. He was physically, verbally, and emotionally abusive; basically anyway he could find to hurt you he did. My dad also worked at a school and had for a few decades. Everyone loved him there, he ran several afterschool programs, and while the students were always a little off around him teachers and parents ABSOLUTELY loved him. Now I am the oldest of 7 children, and I had long ago taken it upon myself to be the barrier between my siblings and his abuse (which was a really tough place for a kid to be).

I wont get into every example but some of the highlights of my childhood, to get a taste of the type of jerk he was, include my father’s “collective punishment” in which lets say my 4yo brother lost his favorite toy so my father would gathered all 7 of us and ask that we bring our “favorite toy” (yes including my 4yo brother having to bring his 2nd favorite toy) and then collect them and burn them in the backyard, making sure we all watched in horror. He would also find reasons to spank my little sisters (by hand) after they had gotten out of the bath (before they had a chance to put on clothes), and had a favorite belt which he had bent the buckle into a hook so when spanking us with it, it would leave deep bleeding gouges (and yes he would beat us harder if we got blood on him or his carpet). Fast forward and most of us are old enough to have bailed, we still come by the house because my mom and a few of my younger siblings are still living with him (idk why but I try not to judge people). My dad has been mostly neutral for awhile (still verbally abusive but less physically abusive) so most of us are just trying to move on with our lives and not start with him as none of us want to deal with anymore drama. I have just left a crappy job at local Italian restaurant and have joined the Army (which my dad, being the “red-blooded American” that he is absolutely loved). I had also recently married my GF before joining because A.) we were in love and B.) the benefits were fantastic for married soldiers (extra living stipends, on post housing so no barracks, and getting to spend my training living with my now wife). I had finished my basic training, and been at my AIT (advanced individual training, basically where they teach you how to do the job you picked) with my wife for about a month. My post was in a coastal city (no I cant say which one), so every morning we did a 5 mile beach run for our PT. One morning during the run I collapse, when I wake up my head is killing me and I’m in a local urgent care. ( I found out later that it was closer than the post hospital and my 1st Sergeant did want to risk taking me all the way back). They run a few tests and do some x-rays and let me know that the reason I passed out is because of a blockage in my brain. I will need to head to the local hospital for a CT scan and to talk to the neurologist there. At this point I am not thinking clearly, and I am freaking out when I get to the hospital.

The doctors there run their tests and confirm that I have somehow developed a brain tumor that appears to have malignant features. I made it through basic training and now I’ve got brain cancer?!?!?!? They tell me I must have brain surgery in the next few weeks and at that point allow me to call anyone I need to as the surgery is serious and I may not survive. The first call is to my amazing wife who rushes to the hospital to be by my side. After she calms me down a bit I call my mom and let her know what’s going on. Now my mom is an amazing woman, I tell her what happened and she simply says “I will be there tomorrow”. Literally the next day my mom arrives with my entire family (minus my dad). I am scheduled for surgery in 3 days so my family stays with my wife and I in our house on post (it was cramped but we made it work). We go out and enjoy the city (as I am now officially on medical leave) and although nobody is saying it, this is my goodbye tour. As I am literally preparing for my demise I ask my mom why my dad isn’t there (hopeful that maybe in my final hour, yes I was super dramatic, he would finally come to his senses and be there for me).

She tells me that he “couldn’t get the time off work” and that he’s “really sorry”. Fine. Whatever, it’s not like his kid might die but I can understand bad managers. The day of my surgery comes and everyone is there tearfully saying goodbye (not helpful) and I go into my surgery with my neurosurgeon. I awake in the ICU my skull now full of metal and a fun scar stapled down the side of my head. (They ended up not being able to remove the tumor but discovered it was not cancerous so they gave me the choice of removing it and not being able to walk again or having terrible migraines for the rest of my life, I choose the latter). My family, happy I survived, heads back home as they will be going to San Diego for vacation in the next few weeks. They invite my wife and I, just in case I am out of recovery by then, which I am. While I am in recovery I get an email from my dad’s boss, wishing me well and making sure me and my dad were doing ok. I play coy and after a few messages discover that he had told his boss that there was a family emergency and that he needed to be with his son for the next week because “he could die”. At this point I’m mad, my wife is mad, and my mom (who I let in on this little convo) is mad. He apparently had told her that his boss gave him an “extra week of vacation” so he could go to San Diego Comic con. So at this point I have a plan, fueled by anger and leftover fear from when I thought I was going to die. I start by requesting time off (yes I was back on duty at that point the Army can be brutal at times). My official request gets denied but after playing the “I could have perished” card, my 1st Sergeant says he will work it out, which I take as a green light.

My wife and I drive a very long way to meet up with my family at San Diego, and from that point on I make it my personal mission to take as many pics of my dad as I can. One with his favorite Battlestar Galactica actor, absolutely. A pic at Sea World with the entire family next to the large events board that has the date on it, you betcha. I spend an entire day compiling as much evidence as I can when I get a call from my squad leader, and he’s mad. He lets me know that since I didn’t show up for morning or evening formation he had some guys from my platoon go to my house. Since I wasn’t there is now frantically searching for me thinking I had died. I apologize profusely, and explain that I thought the 1st Sergeant had worked it all out (he had forgotten about my request). My squad leader screams that I need to be back by the end of that day and that I would be lucky if I wasn’t court martialed for desertion. My wife and I zoom back to post and after 2 days of apologies, and playing the TBI card I have been forgiven and can now proceed with my revenge. I start by sending an email to his boss (cc-ing a few of the more choice members of the education board) explaining that Idk what she is talking about. My dad never came to see me in the hospital, that I did see him for about 1 afternoon weeks after my surgery and include all of the best pictures from our trip. She thanks me for my candor and promises she will keep my involvement a secret. A few days goes by and I hear back from her, she says that he claims I was unconscious during his visit (not showing him the photos yet as they had opened an official investigation. I apologize for my “mistake” and immediately get her in contact with both my neurosurgeon and the nurse who had been taking care of me in the ICU, both confirm he had never once been there as per the sign in sheets. Another few days goes by and she emails me again to thank me for all the information, that it had all been the last thing they needed to boot him out. My mom then calls me, letting me know that he had been brought under investigation for not only lying about his leave but for being “inappropriate” with students.

He was livid. He called me after the fact, sounding like he was frothing at the mouth, screaming what you would expect “how dare you….blah blah blah, I was so close to my retirement…. blah blah, wish you had died. etc” I stay VERY calm and explain that he had never been my father, that in that moment I had realized he would never change. Even his son in that condition wouldn’t phase his disgusting behavior and that I would never speak to him again. He had been just 4 years away from his retirement when I put my plan into motion. His boss had been trying to rid herself of him but he had manipulated the union (of which he was a part) to back him because “everyone loved him” and “she was just jealous”. She was new there, he had gotten 4 fired before her, so from what I hear he was pretty smug when he walked in with his union rep on the last day. She laid down every piece of evidence they had which was a lot as they had also been talking with my mom. His union rep disavowed him right there and bailed.

He lost his pension, his benefits, was hated by every single person at that school and to top it all off my mom filed for divorce. Once he saw the pictures it all clicked for him, he knew I had ratted him out, he knew I was the one who gave them that last piece of evidence and there was nothing he could do about it. He tried a few times to sue me for contributing to his “wrongful termination” but funny thing about lawyers, they tend to not want to be on the side of a disgusting pedophile who’s suing his disabled soldier son. I have no contact with him anymore, I have had a few more encounters with him (custody proceedings etc.) but for the most part everyone in my family has cut all ties to him. Last I heard he was living with his mom (who hates him), and struggling to find work.

