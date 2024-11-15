Daughter Moved Into Her Own Place And Refused To Babysit Her Step Siblings, But Her Dad And Stepmom Still Insist That She Looks After Them Because It’s Part Of Being A Family

Some people use “family helps family” as an excuse to abuse their children or other family members.

In today’s story, a woman shares how her father and stepmother would require her to babysit her stepsiblings.

When she moved out of their home, she said she’d never babysit them again, but her parents were disappointed and offended. They told her she’s not doing her part as family.

Read the story below for the full details.

AITA for refusing to babysit? I (20F) live with my boyfriend, go to college, and work to support myself. My dad got married when I was 17. And his wife has three kids aged 5, 6 and 8.

She has always been asked to babysit for her stepsiblings.

Ever since they got married, the expectation for me to babysit has been there. They were dumped on me at my dad’s wedding, and I was forced to keep track of them the whole time. Afterward, for the next couple of months, until I moved out, they would leave them with me randomly.

After moving out, she said “no” to babysitting.

Once I moved out, they would ask me occasionally, and I always said no. I had my own life, and babysitting was never a particular thing I wanted to do. My dad’s wife approached me back in June, and asked me to babysit one night a week for them for a while. Because they were stressed and needed a break, and the kids would rather be with family.

Her stepmom was disappointed.

I told her I was busy (which was true as my job was crazy because of Covid). And she was very unhappy because I never willingly babysat. She told me part of being a big sibling is helping with them and keeping them safe.

Her dad offered to pay her $20.

Two weekends ago, my dad wanted me to babysit again. I asked him what he would pay me, and he said they would throw me twenty bucks for the night. I told him that was not enough for a night, and he needed to stop asking me because I have never said yes.

She said she couldn’t take any more responsibilities.

He told me I did it when I was a teenager, to which I replied I had no choice. He got offended because he said babysitting is part of being a family. I told him, as an adult, I am free to make my own choices, and I’m not taking on more responsibility for only twenty bucks a night. My dad is annoyed and told me I need to start contributing more and doing a better job of helping them out. AITA?

It doesn’t sound like her dad is listening to her.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

And here’s another honest opinion.

Short but really valid point from this one.

Good on you, says this user.

Finally, this one thinks they’re being too entitled.

Looks like they just want free childcare.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.