Book Lover Warned People Need To Freeze Their Used Books Because They May Contain Bookworms. – ‘I am scared.’

So now you’re telling me that I can’t buy used books anymore?

Now, what am I supposed to do with my free time?!?!

A TikTokker named Izzy posted a video and warned viewers about the potential dangers of buying used books.

Izzy told viewers, “This is not a drill. If you get secondhand books, please freeze them. Don’t be like me.”

She added, “I didn’t listen to my friend when she said you have to freeze books. And now, guess what? I have bookworms.”

Izzy continued, “I found three in three different books and now I have to check my books, freeze my books.”

She added, “I wanna cry. I am scared to open another book. Freeze your books.”

