Girlfriend Makes An Advent Calendar For Her Cat, So Her Boyfriend Insists She Make One For Him. But She Doesn’t Want To Because When She Did It Before, He Didn’t Appreciate It.

When it comes to gift-giving, it’s one thing to feel left out, but it’s another to compete with a pet for attention.

So, what would you do if you spent time creating a cute holiday treat for your cat, only to have your boyfriend demand the same effort for himself?

Would you make him a special calendar, too?

Or would you draw the line when he starts competing with your pet?

In the following story, one girlfriend deals with this very thing.

Here’s how it all went down.

AITA for not making my bf an Advent calendar? I (22f) have a cat. I love her to the moon and back, and I made her an advent calendar from cat food for “special occasions.” (Meaning things for her hair, bones, special treats, and “Christmas-y” food like one I found with deer and cranberries. It’s really high quality and special things I normally wouldn’t get her. (don’t worry, she always gets good food, just not THAT GOOD.) Now the problem: my boyfriend (28m) is jealous because I wouldn’t do that for him, and he doesn’t feel appreciated. Okay, I can get behind not feeling appreciated, so I offered for us to make some calendars for each other, maybe themed? I think it would be cute.

She realizes that it’s not about an advent calendar – he’s just jealous of the cat.

He thinks he shouldn’t do one for me because ” I obviously like doing that” and “I’m willing to make one for the cat, why not for him?!?” I made one for him at the beginning of our relationship, about four years ago, and he didn’t appreciate it. (it was a really low-key one because I didn’t have much money back then). I obviously stopped after he didn’t like that one. Thinking about getting him 24 packs of high-quality cat food since he’s jealous of my cat. AITA?

It’s easy to see both sides of this, but he may be pushing a little too hard.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about this.

Here’s someone who can relate.

Very good point.

Agree! Asking nicely would’ve been much more productive.

Yes, he is showing red flags.

He obviously has insecurity issues that need to be addressed.

She should give him an ultimatum to either work on himself or split up.

