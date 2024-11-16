November 16, 2024 at 6:49 am

Car Detailer Said People Should Never Put Cooking Spray On Their Cars To Get Rid Of Bugs. – ‘That’s just wild to me.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@twistedautodetail

I’ve never heard of this hack before and I’m glad I never did…because I might’ve been stupid enough to try it.

A car detailer named Norman posted a video and showed viewers why it’s not a good idea to believe everything you read online when it comes to car care.

Source: TikTok

Norman showed viewers a truck that was shining brightly and said, “This right here is why you don’t read and do what you see on the Internet.”

The text overlay on the video reads, “don’t use cooking spray on your car to make it easy to remove bugs.”

Source: TikTok

It turns out that someone covered their vehicle in Crisco to get bugs off, and Norman warned viewers that this is definitely not a good idea.

He said, “That’s just wild to me. It’s just wild.”

Source: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@twistedautodetail

♬ original sound – Cinema Art Ride

Norman posted a follow-up video and told viewers that he was able to get the Crisco off of the car but that it most likely messed up the vehicle’s paint.

@twistedautodetail

♬ original sound – Cinema Art Ride

Check out what TikTokkers said about this video.

One viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another person spoke up.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker shared how they do it.

Source: TikTok

You learn something new every day…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter