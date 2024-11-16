Car Detailer Said People Should Never Put Cooking Spray On Their Cars To Get Rid Of Bugs. – ‘That’s just wild to me.’

I’ve never heard of this hack before and I’m glad I never did…because I might’ve been stupid enough to try it.

A car detailer named Norman posted a video and showed viewers why it’s not a good idea to believe everything you read online when it comes to car care.

Norman showed viewers a truck that was shining brightly and said, “This right here is why you don’t read and do what you see on the Internet.”

The text overlay on the video reads, “don’t use cooking spray on your car to make it easy to remove bugs.”

It turns out that someone covered their vehicle in Crisco to get bugs off, and Norman warned viewers that this is definitely not a good idea.

He said, “That’s just wild to me. It’s just wild.”

Take a look at the video.

Norman posted a follow-up video and told viewers that he was able to get the Crisco off of the car but that it most likely messed up the vehicle’s paint.

You learn something new every day…

