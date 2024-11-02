November 2, 2024 at 2:48 pm

Car Owner Shows How She Used A Maybelline Mascara To Change A Tire. – ‘Mama did it at 6 months postpartum in the Florida summer heat.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@hotmessivfmom

Maybe she’s born with it…

Maybe it’s Maybelline!

You’ve probably heard that jingle before, right?

Well, it turns out that Maybelline’s mascara is handy for more things than just making your eyes look good.

A woman named Andrea posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she was able to fix her flat tire…with a Maybelline mascara stick.

Source: TikTok

In her video, Andrea went to work with a jack under her car on a flat tire and the caption reads, “FYI- I realized after a bit that it wasn’t placed correctly. Watching a YouTube video helped me out!”

She added, “Had to start over and adjust it but eventually got it right and changed the tire. Mama did it at 6 months postpartum in the Florida summer heat.”

Source: TikTok

If you look closely, you can see Andrea twisting the jack with a Maybelline mascara tube.

Hey, whatever works, right?!?!

Source: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@hotmessivfmom

FYI- I realized after a bit that it wasn’t placed correctly. Watching a YouTube video helped me out! Had to start over and adjust it but eventually got it right and changed the tire 👍🏽 Mama did it at 6 months postpartum in the Florida summer heat 🔥. #imjustagirl #girlythings #maybellinemascara #flattire #flattirecheck #funnyvideos

♬ Just A Girl – No Doubt

Andrea posted another video that shows another angle of her getting busy on her car with the Maybelline tube.

Take a look!

@hotmessivfmom

Replying to @huughjasss

♬ Do It Like A Girl – Morgan St. Jean

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person had a funny comment.

Source: TikTok

Another individual chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker has an idea…

Source: TikTok

We’re very impressed!

