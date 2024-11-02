Car Owner Shows How She Used A Maybelline Mascara To Change A Tire. – ‘Mama did it at 6 months postpartum in the Florida summer heat.’

Maybe she’s born with it…

Maybe it’s Maybelline!

You’ve probably heard that jingle before, right?

Well, it turns out that Maybelline’s mascara is handy for more things than just making your eyes look good.

A woman named Andrea posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she was able to fix her flat tire…with a Maybelline mascara stick.

In her video, Andrea went to work with a jack under her car on a flat tire and the caption reads, “FYI- I realized after a bit that it wasn’t placed correctly. Watching a YouTube video helped me out!”

She added, “Had to start over and adjust it but eventually got it right and changed the tire. Mama did it at 6 months postpartum in the Florida summer heat.”

If you look closely, you can see Andrea twisting the jack with a Maybelline mascara tube.

Hey, whatever works, right?!?!

Take a look at the video.

Andrea posted another video that shows another angle of her getting busy on her car with the Maybelline tube.

Take a look!

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

We’re very impressed!

