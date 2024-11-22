November 22, 2024 at 4:49 pm

Car Owner Sounded Off Against A Chevy Dealership After Her Frustrating Experience. – ‘So I’m now stuck with a $1,200 a month payment.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Yikes, this doesn’t sound good…

A woman named Allyson posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about the awful experience she had at a Chevrolet dealership in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Allyson said she bought a new Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT in August 2024 but things went downhill in a hurry.

She explained, “Two months later, a few days before the first payment’s due, which is over $1,200, the transmission fails.”

Allyson had the car towed to the Chevy dealership and was told that she’d have to wait THREE MONTHS for the part to come in to fix her vehicle.

She said, “So I’m now stuck with a $1,200 a month payment on a 2024 that I don’t have access to.”

Allyson was set up with a rental car that she wasn’t happy with because she prefers a bigger vehicle.

Allyson went back to the Chevy dealership a few days later and the general manager told her that she would be leaving in a new truck that day.

But that’s when things got even worse…

She said, “They’re gonna try to only give me $40,000 for a truck that I paid over $60,000 for. It’s messed up out of my control, it’s only 2 months old, and they want me to now pay $20,000 more for another truck that’s the same price as the first one, because of negative equity.”

Allyson continued, “If you are shopping for a new Chevrolet, I 10 out of 10 do not recommend Parks Chevrolet. Run as fast as you can.”

Take a look at the video.

@allysonhendrix319

Parks chevrolet in charlotte is the worst. #parkschevroletcharlotte#fyp#2024silverado#transmissionproblemssuck#lemon

♬ original sound – Allyson Hendrix

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person was shocked.

Another TikTokker offered some advice.

And this person shared their thoughts.

That was a disaster!

