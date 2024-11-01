Car Owner Warned People About Overfilling Their Vehicles’ Gas Tanks. – ‘It may not happen right away, but if you keep on overfilling it.’

You know the type…

People who keep topping off their gas tank over and over and over again and you keep hearing the CLICK, CLICK, CLICK, of the gas pump.

It’s kind of annoying and, according to this TikTok user, it’s also not good for your vehicle!

The man said that he was filling up his gas tank and he saw another person who kept putting gas into their car’s tank even when the machine kept clicking off.

He tried to tell the person that it wasn’t a good idea to do that and the person responded that he should “mind his own business.”

The other driver changed their tune when the TikTokker mentioned a purge valve.

He explained, “Well, you’re about to have to do it again if you keep on overfilling your tank. Because when you overfill your tank, it messes up your purge valve.”

He added, “It may not happen right away, but if you keep on overfilling it, eventually you’re gonna have to replace your purge valve. So go until it clicks and then stop.”

Thanks for the tip!

Take a look at the video.

Here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

This viewer asked a question.

Another person chimed in.

And this person spoke up.

Good to know!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!