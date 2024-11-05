Chinese Robotics Company Accused Of Using Humans Dressed As Robots During Major Robotics Show

When attending the World Robot Conference in Beijing, people expect to see some incredible robots. Whether walking through the event or watching online, many people were amazed at the humanoid robot girls that were in action.

These robots were there to promote the animatronics company Ex-Robots, and they did a good job.

Except, they weren’t robots. They were girls dressed up as robots for the show. This was confirmed by reporter Byron Wan, who posted on X:

“Many people think these are all robots without realizing they’re actually two human beings cosplayed as robots among the animatronics.”

This was further confirmed when people caught a glimpse of one of the ‘robot’ girls having lunch.

While the girls dressed as robots did an excellent job at tricking people into thinking these were actual advanced robots, it is not clear that the company was trying to be intentionally deceptive.

It appears that they were simply having the girls dress up this way so they could serve as an advanced form of a ‘booth babe’ to draw in attention.

And they certainly accomplished that goal.

The CEO of Ex-Robots, Li Boyang told Reuters that they do have some incredible robots that are available, even if these girls aren’t the robots.

“The model we’re making is multi-modal and capable of emotional expression. It can perceive the surrounding environment and produce appropriate facial feedback.”

Whether they were intended to trick the audience or not, these girls cosplaying as robots certainly got a lot of attention.

I’m impressed by their costumes as well as the advanced robots at the show.

