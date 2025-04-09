April 9, 2025 at 9:23 am

Her Husband Wanted To Give His Siblings A Portion Of The Sale Of Their Mother’s House, But This Woman Flat-Out Refused

by Heide Lazaro

Buying a house is a tough task.

This woman and her husband bought her late mother-in-law’s house.

They spent a lot of money fixing it up, but now her husband wants to give a part of its sale price to his siblings.

AITAH for not wanting to give SIL and BIL proceeds from sale of their mom’s house

My MIL passed 5 years ago.

My husband and I bought her house.

We didn’t get any help (financial or otherwise) from his brother or sister.

Her husband wanted to share the the house’s sale with his siblings.

We rent it out.

We paid for the mortgage, repairs and everything else on our own.

However, my husband feels that we should give $50K to his siblings once we sell the house.

This woman opposed the idea.

I said, “No way!”

Yes, it’s their mom’s house, but they literally have nothing to do with it anymore.

What can you say about this? Let’s see the comments of other people on Reddit.

Hell no, says this person.

Screenshot 2025 03 31 at 1.23.16 AM Her Husband Wanted To Give His Siblings A Portion Of The Sale Of Their Mothers House, But This Woman Flat Out Refused

This user gives an honest opinion.

Screenshot 2025 03 31 at 1.23.39 AM Her Husband Wanted To Give His Siblings A Portion Of The Sale Of Their Mothers House, But This Woman Flat Out Refused

While this person shares their personal thought on the matter.

Screenshot 2025 03 31 at 1.24.03 AM Her Husband Wanted To Give His Siblings A Portion Of The Sale Of Their Mothers House, But This Woman Flat Out Refused

This person thinks the husband is crazy.

Screenshot 2025 03 31 at 1.24.41 AM Her Husband Wanted To Give His Siblings A Portion Of The Sale Of Their Mothers House, But This Woman Flat Out Refused

Finally, here’s some meaningful advice.

Screenshot 2025 03 31 at 1.25.14 AM Her Husband Wanted To Give His Siblings A Portion Of The Sale Of Their Mothers House, But This Woman Flat Out Refused

Sorry, but no investment means no share in the profit.

