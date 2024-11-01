November 1, 2024 at 2:21 pm

Costco Customer Eats Raw Salmon From The Store Because Her Family Doesn’t Believe In “Sushi Grade” Fish. – ‘We’ve been doing this for years.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@madeinkorea____

I don’t know if this is such a good idea…

A TikTokker named Sara posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers that she has absolutely no fear when it comes to consuming raw salmon she bought at Costco.

Source: TikTok

The caption to Sara’s video reads, “Most Americans would probably never do this but Koreans do it all the time.”

The video showed a Costco display case with salmon fillets. She then took the salmon home and cut it into small pieces and served it with wasabi and soy sauce.

Source: TikTok

The text overlay to Sara’s video reads, “My husband doesn’t believe in ‘sushi grade.’ We’ve been doing this for years and we’re still alive.”

Hmmm, I don’t know about this one…

Source: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@madeinkorea____

We’re the opposite of fancy💁🏻‍♀️ #costco #salmon #sashimi #salmonsashimi #costcohacks #costcotok #asiansbelike #sushibae #lifehack #fypage

♬ Love Letter – Cavendish Music

Now check out what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Another person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTok user isn’t having it.

Screen Shot 2024 10 22 at 5.37.57 PM Costco Customer Eats Raw Salmon From The Store Because Her Family Doesnt Believe In Sushi Grade Fish. We’ve been doing this for years.

I’m not sure how I feel about this…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter