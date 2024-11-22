Daughter Took Her Legal Documents With Her When She Moved Out Of Her Mom’s House, But Her Mom Said They Belong To Her And She Needs To Return Them

For children of minor age, it is clear that the parents would keep their passports, birth certificates, and other legal documents.

However, when the child turns 18, it’s safe to say they now have legal rights to these documents.

This young lady narrates how she took these documents with her as she moved out of her mom’s house, but her mom was really upset when she found out she took them.

Read the story below for the full details!

AITA for not giving my mother my own birth certificate, SS card, and passport back? When I moved out of my mom’s house, I took my birth certificate, Social Security card and passport. I’ve had paid for my passport for like $200.

Her mom god mad that she took these documents with her.

Recently, I asked her if she had my high school diploma and if I could have it so I could get back to school. She said that she would look, but she got really mad that I had my own birth certificate, Social Security card and passport and said that they aren’t mine legally. They are.

This young lady affirmed that she would keep the original documents.

She says that I can get a copy, but I can’t have the originals and I need to give them back. I told her no, she’s more than welcome to get a copy but as for the originals, they are mine. She doesn’t need them unless she’s trying to do fraudulent stuff.

She told her mom that she wouldn’t even pay for the copies.

I told her if she can get me a copy that’s fine, but I will not pay for it. I heard it’s a tricky process, and I don’t want to do that because I have the originals anyway to sum it up. I ended up telling her I’m not going to give you my birth certificate, Social Security card, and passport. Especially the passport since I paid for it because she has no necessity or legal right to it.

Why would her mom think her daughter’s birth certificate, Social Security card and passport belong to her and not her daughter? That’s pretty weird.

Let’s read what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user sides with the daughter.

While this person thinks it’s weird for the mom to demand them.

Here’s some sensible advice…

Do not give her any copies, says this person.

Lastly, this user shares a big, bold warning statement.

She needs to keep these documents away from her mom!

