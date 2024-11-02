‘Figure out the truth about why they’re selling.’ – He Claims It’s Not a Good Idea To Buy Houses From Older Couples Who Are Downsizing. Is He Right?

Apparently, it’s not a good idea to buy houses from older couples who are looking to move into small places.

This advice comes from an investment property lender who didn’t hold back and warned TikTok viewers about this practice.

The man explained to viewers, “The older couple had a bunch of kids that for decades ****** that place up. Now you’ve got a couple living in a big house all by themselves.”

He continued by saying that these owners probably ignored house repairs for years because they knew they would eventually downsize to a smaller home.

The man added, “We all know that Boomers don’t give a **** about anyone but themselves anyways. Rule of thumb when you’re buying real estate: Figure out the truth about why they’re selling.”

Tell us how you really feel…

Check out what he had to say.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And one viewer spoke up.

He didn’t hold back!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.