Former Chipotle Employee Explained How Her Manager Told Her To Give Customers Less Chicken So They’d Be Charged More

Wuzzup with the portion sizes at Chipotle these days?

If your burritos have been less than adequate recently, a former Chipotle employee named Lanii explained why.

Lanii’s text overlay reads, “The reason why Chipotle don’t put enough chicken in your food.”

She told viewers that Chipotle workers aren’t dishing out as much meat as they should because the chain’s managers want to pay less per chicken when they have to restock food.

Lanii said the training video she watched when she first started working at Chipotle informed her to give customers a generous portion of meat, but a manager told her to give them less chicken so they’d have to pay extra for additional meat.

She explained, “The extra $2 to $4 a scoop is going to start building up per customer. The manager will have more profit than product. They’ve been upcharging everyone for chicken.”

I don’t like the sound of this…

It’s always about money. Always.

