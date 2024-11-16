Gamer Kept Insulting Him And Telling Tasteless Jokes, So He Got Back At Him By Stealing His Username And Eliminating Him From Their Game

Petty game fights online can be fun, until the jokes become too personal or below the belt.

Petty gamer revenge I used to play Battlefield online, for hours a day, usually on the same server. Stats accumulate under the ID you login with, and you can unlock different weapons and stuff as you play. So after a couple years, you don’t want to start over with a new login ID. Keep this in mind.

There was a user known for throwing insulting and sensitive jokes.

So, this idiot on the server, was literally known as the inappropriate Mom joke guy. All he did was start spamming chat about your mom, my mom, everybody’s mom’s. He never mixed in different insults, just the same tired stuff for hours a day.

This man told him to shut up, but he never did.

Of course, I told him to shut up, so he decided to make me his favorite, constantly flipping me. I mostly ignored it, until one day, I saw a chance to make him pay. He logged in with a new player name, something like “xbalanque is a _____” just to target me.

He learned that usernames can be changed.

I realized you can change your name to whatever you want, but you can only have one player name per email you login with. I created a second account with a different email, so I could create and login with a new player name.

They exchanged insults using usernames.

So one day, I logged in with the user name “mom joke guy is lame” or something like that. And he took the bait! He logged out of his usual account, and logged back in with a new username “no you are lame” or something.

He then logged back in using the guy’s original username.

As soon as I saw that, I logged out. And using my alternate email, I created a player name that was exactly the same as his main player name he had been using for years. It was available because he was using a different name at that moment. I couldn’t believe it worked.

The guy was shocked to get offed by a character using his username.

So, I logged in with his name, and snuck up behind him and yoinked him. It’s a bit of a shock getting yoinked in that game. He was certainly shocked to see he was yoinked by his own player name!

The guy’s name and game stats were all gone.

Then, I logged out and never logged back in with that email. I stole his name and it’s gone forever. You can’t beat trolls online usually, you can only ignore them. But that was a clear win. All his stats and his name, gone forever.

I guess the joke is on you, my friend!

He must have been beyond angry.

