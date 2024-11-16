Generous Girlfriend Was Being Mistreated By Her Boyfriend’s Family, So She Decided To Stop Giving Them Presents

How would you determine if you’re in a toxic relationship?

This woman noticed that she had been giving gifts to her boyfriend and his family for 8 years in a row now, no matter the occasion.

Yet, she didn’t receive anything from them, and was even being treated badly or accused of false things.

She told her boyfriend she was done being nice, but he didn’t take it well.

Read on for the full details.

AITA for refusing to buy presents? I (33F) have been with my partner (29M) for 8 years now. And it’s generally a happy relationship.

This woman gives gifts to everyone, but doesn’t receive any.

Anyway, it’s always been me who pay for all birthday, Christmas, and any other presents, including my own! (We both have disability.) In the 8 years we’ve been together, his family have never ever bought me a single birthday present. And sometimes, not even a card.

Her boyfriend’s family has never been kind to her.

They treat me like absolute crap! I’ve lost count how many times I’ve been accused of being with him for money, despite me paying for everything except two bills! They never treat me fairly or do anything just to be nice for any occasion, compared to how they treat everyone else’s partners.

So, she decided not to spend any more on them.

So, I told my partner that I would no longer be paying for any presents. And if he wanted presents for them, he’d have to pay himself from now on. Now, he’s calling me a jerk! So AITA?

It sounds like she’s being used.

Wake up and run!

