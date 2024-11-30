German Shepherd Jumped On Him As Soon As He Arrived At A Party, But The Host Thinks He Was The One Who Was Inconsiderate

When you arrive at a part at a friend’s house, you probably expect to be greeted by your friend, not your friend’s dog, especially if you didn’t even know that your friend had a dog.

While you might be excited to see the dog if you’re a dog person, not everyone is a dog person, like the man in today’s story.

He doesn’t know the party host has a dog until he arrives, and he’s pretty upset about the dog’s behavior and the host’s reaction.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for asking for the dog to be put in another room after being jumped on I went to a party at an acquaintance’s house this past weekend with my wife. This is a friend of a friend that i’ve met a few times. I was invited, but I would not say I know this person that well.

They had a german shepherd (that I didn’t know about) that as soon as I opened the door came out of nowhere and full on jumped on me, paws on my chest. I nudged the dog away and told it to back off. I almost got immediately yelled at by the host to not be mean to their dog.

I was just like your dog jumped on me. I don’t want it jumping on me. I asked if they could put the dog in another room so it doesn’t happen again. The host told me absolutely not. This is the dog’s house too.

I told my wife we are leaving, I told everyone have a good party and noped out of there. My phone’s been blowing up from multiple people and the host reached out saying how i treated his dog was really inappropriate. I’m still hearing about this 4 days later which is crazy to me. AITA?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

