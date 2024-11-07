Employee Couldn’t Make It Into Work Because Of The Snow, So His Boss Sarcastically Gives Him The Week Off… So He Took It

There are a lot of perks to working at home.

But the downside is that you don’t get snow days off.

The restaurant worker in this story got quite the perk anyway, after his boss decided sarcasm was the correct response to his employee being worried about his safety.

Check out the details.

Boss turns my snow day into a snow week. Delight ensues. I worked for a restaurant chain during college. One winter we had a big snowstorm and I was effectively snowed in at my apartment. My car couldn’t make it up the incline of my driveway for me to get out.

I called my boss to tell him what’s going on and that I wouldn’t be able to make it into work that evening.

Then everything fell into place.

“Can’t you just walk to work?” he said. “It’s like 5 miles and it’s 10 below zero” I replied. “I’m not doing that” “If that’s the kind of work ethic you’re bringing here then why don’t you take the rest of the week off?!” “Really? That would be great. Thanks boss!”

And things kept getting better.

After this I hung up and ignored all calls from my boss. I spent the week playing Skyrim and enjoyed myself immensely. A few of my coworkers called asking where I was but I explained to them that I was snowed in at my apartment and that our boss had given me the week off. After a week I called my boss and asked him if he’d like me to come back in and work some shifts. He agreed and things went back to normal after that with no friction between me and my boss, but I will always think back to that week with fondness.

Here is what folks are saying.

I wasn’t expecting that he would be so chill after!

So important to know your power.

Probably. I’m glad I didn’t have to do that kind of work.

Because the apple pie isn’t going to serve itself!

Maybe he knew he could get stranded, too.

I hope he made a wicked snowman.

What a pleasant surprise.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.