Student Didn’t Want To Share Lunch With His Friend At School, So He Asked His Mom To Make Him A Sandwich With A Nasty Ingredient

Kids are often taught that it’s kind to share, but in today’s story, one student doesn’t want to share his lunch with his friend.

He didn’t want to do anything that would end their friendship, but when he heard of head cheese, he knew how to get his friend to stop asking to have some of his lunch.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Head Cheese This goes way back, 1968 or so. I was in sixth grade and brought my lunch to school. My mother would make me a sandwich, usually salami, sometimes ham or other lunch meat, every morning. The pre-packaged type (think Oscar Mayer). I had a friend who would always ask if I would share my lunch with him, and having been raised to be polite, I always did. But, it started getting annoying–12 year old boys need food. (I do not believe poverty played a factor in this.) I needed a way to end the mooching without affecting our friendship, because he really was a friend.

He decided to look for head cheese.

I don’t recall where I learned about it, but I became aware of a meat product called head cheese. Essentially, the “leftover” parts from butchering (the heads, and who know what else) would be all boiled together and the bits of cooked meat scraped off the bones. That would then be formed into a lunch meat. Next time we went to the grocery store, lo and behold Oscar Mayer sold head cheese! It was bizarre looking, not like other lunch meats, as it was essentially gelatin with random pieces of meat in it.

He explained what head cheese was to his friend.

I’m the kind of guy who’ll eat anything, so I asked Mom to get some and make my lunch with it. The next day, my friend again asked for some of my lunch, and I gave him half the sandwich. He said it was good, but didn’t know what kind of meat it was. I told him, “head cheese.” He had never heard of it. So, I explained in great detail just what head cheese is. He didn’t finish his half, and never asked to share my lunch again.

