He Found Out That His Friend Was Flirting With His Girlfriend Online, So He Made Up A Fake Email And Started Flirting Back

Trying to move in on your friend’s girlfriend isn’t cool.

In today’s story, when one guy finds out that his friend has been flirting with his girlfriend, instead of confronting him about it, he gets revenge.

It involves train tickets, The Killers and a fake identity.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

My mate Dave So this happened back in like 2006 when msn messenger was still a thing. Had this mate Dave who I thought was sound until I noticed him always trying to chat to my girlfriend Sarah online. She showed me the convos, and he was being proper obvious about it – always “accidentally” coming online when she did and trying to get her to meet up.

OP made a fake hotmail account.

Found out he’d been telling her I was seeing someone else behind her back (wasn’t true obvs) and trying to act like he was just looking out for her. What a bellend. Instead of kicking off about it, I made this fake hotmail account with some pics of this proper fit girl I found on myspace. Added him and started chatting – he took the bait straight away, even made his display name something cringey like “Dave 😉 up4fun”

OP made a fake date with Dave.

Spent weeks chatting to him pretending to be this girl called Kelly who was well into him. Eventually arranged to meet him at this pub in Sheffield (he lived in Manchester). Told him I had tickets to see The Killers and everything.

OP pulled this stunt on Dave multiple times.

Day comes and he messages me on msn all excited saying he’s on the train. I waited til I knew he’d got there then sent a message saying “sorry something came up 🙁 maybe next time? xx” Did this three more times – once to Liverpool, once to Leeds and once to bloody London. He fell for it every time. Putting on his best shirt and getting the train thinking he was gonna meet this mega fit girl.

Dave wasted all his money on train tickets.

Best part was he was skint by this point from all the train tickets, so when my girlfriend’s birthday came round and we all went out he couldn’t even afford a pint. Had to sit there watching us all having a laugh knowing he’d wasted his money trying to meet someone who didn’t exist Never did tell him it was me.

OP is still friends with Dave.

He eventually got a girlfriend of his own and stopped being a knob. We’re actually mates again now but sometimes when we’re in the pub I’ll mention The Killers just to see him squirm a bit. Sometimes I miss msn messenger but mostly just for the nudge button – that thing was lethal when you were trying to get someone’s attention​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

It’s funny that Dave never found out about the prank. He probably just thought this girl Kelly was super flakey.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

