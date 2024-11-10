He Grew Up Drinking Raw Milk On His Family’s Farm, But His Girlfriend Thinks It’s Dangerous And Poured It Down The Drain

Communication is important in a relationship, but in today’s story, instead of having a conversation about their differences, a couple is arguing about them. The girlfriend thinks raw milk is dangerous, but the boyfriend thinks it’s harmless and is furious when he finds out his girlfriend dumped out his new bottle of raw milk.

Let’s see why the girlfriend dumped out the raw milk…

AITA for pouring my boyfriend’s raw milk down the drain because I found out it’s dangerous? So I recently found out that my boyfriend has been buying and drinking raw (unpasteurized) milk. He grew up on a farm and apparently his family always drank it straight from the cow, and he’s been doing the same ever since we moved in together. At first I didn’t think much of it (being a vegan I never drank it myself) but I started doing some research after I saw the label on it literally says “not for human consumption”. Apparently raw milk can carry harmful bacteria like salmonella, E. coli, and listeria. I freaked out when I read that, I don’t want him to get sick or expose me to something dangerous.

She poured the raw milk down the drain.

So, when I saw a fresh bottle of raw milk in our fridge yesterday I panicked and poured the entire bottle down the drain. I thought it was the safest thing to do. When my boyfriend got home he immediately noticed and was angry.

Her boyfriend is really mad at her.

He said he spent a lot of money on that milk and that he’s been drinking it for years without a problem. He accused me of not trusting him and said I had no right to throw away something he enjoys just because I disagree with it. I tried explaining that I was just concerned for his health and ours, but he said I was being a “control freak”. Now he’s barely talking to me and I feel like there’s this huge distance between us. AITA for pouring out the milk? I thought I was doing the right thing but I’m starting to wonder if I overstepped.

It seems inconsiderate to throw away something that isn’t yours even if you think it might be dangerous. She probably should’ve talked to her boyfriend about her concerns before throwing it away.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader thinks OP was wrong to throw out the raw milk.

Another reader agrees that what her boyfriend drinks isn’t up to her.

This person called OP a “control freak.”

Perhaps she should pay him for the milk.

This reader thinks the boyfriend probably knows more about raw milk than she does.

She should say she’s sorry and pay him back for the milk.

