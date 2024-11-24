Uncle Had A Great Time At The Aquarium With His Nephew, But His Sister Was Furious When She Found Out Where They Went

Imagine agreeing to babysit at the last minute when a relative’s babysitter cancels, and then instead of the child’s parents being happy that you could babysit they’re mad at you.

It wouldn’t make you too eager to babysit again.

In today’s story, a brother babysits his sister’s nephew, but she is furious when she finds out how they spent their day.

Let’s see why she is so upset…

AITA for taking my nephew to the aquarium despite her parents being against it? I (28M) had my 6 yo nephew for the day. The plan was to take him to the movies, but there were only two options for us to see; one of the movies he’d already watched. We tried to make it to The Wild Robot but lunch took longer than expected so we wouldn’t get there in time. I realized the aquarium was close to the restaurant we were in, and he told me he’d never been.

He was kind of aware his sister didn’t like zoos.

Full disclosure: I was vaguely aware that my sister (34F), his mother, doesn’t support zoos and is against places that keep animals in captivity, though it was never a deep discussion between us. I didn’t know if aquariums were also “off limits” for her, and I didn’t check. The boy was excited after all!

His sister was mad at him.

My nephew absolutely loved it and at the end of the day I sent my sister some pictures of him seeing the fish. Her response: “I can’t believe you did that.” And later when she came to pick him up she gave me an earful, like I was trying to be the cool uncle and disregarding her parenting decisions. I was very upset by that. I was able to take him for the day when her babysitter bailed on them. I took him to a nice day out with all expenses paid, and instead of a thank you I was treated like a transgressor. AITA here?

If there were places that were off limits, she should’ve made that clear before letting him babysit.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

This parent would be thrilled to have free babysitting.

How was he supposed to know?

He was just trying to have fun with his nephew.

Maybe he should’ve known better.

He should make an excuse not to babysit next time she asks.

At least his nephew had fun.

But it sounds like he might not get to hang out with his uncle again for awhile.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.