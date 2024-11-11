He Lit A Candle In The Bathroom To Be Considerate, But His Girlfriend Told Him That Candle Was Just For Show

Sometimes bathrooms can be smelly.

Sometimes candles smell good.

In today’s story, to try to counteract a smelly bathroom, a boyfriend lights a candle.

His girlfriend told him he shouldn’t have done that, and that has made him very confused.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA: For not knowing a candle wasn’t supposed to be lit?(it had wicks) I went to the bathroom last night and it was stinky. So, being the considerate boyfriend I am, I lit the candle my gf left on top of the toilet, and then we went to walk the dogs.

The candle looked like a normal candle.

The candle looked like most scented candles I’ve seen. Round glass, tan colored wax inside, smelled good, HAD WICKS. We get back, smoke alarm is going off, house is cloudy but no worse than burning food in the oven.

His girlfriend told him he shouldn’t have lit the candle.

Smokes worse in the bathroom, so I blowout the candle, and she tells me you’re not supposed to light that candle. WTF, why would it have wicks? Why would she put it on top of the toilet? To me it’s like having a doormat you’re not supposed to step on in front of your door.

He’s really confused about this not lighting the candle thing.

Do most guys know about this? She seems mad at me, but I told her it’s crazy to do that. AITA?

Unattended candles can be dangerous.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

He made a huge mistake by leaving the house with the candle still lit.

Another mistake was not trimming the wick.

It could’ve been plastic.

It could’ve ended really badly.

This reader thinks he just wants a pat on the back instead of realizing he messed up big time.

If only there had been air freshener in the room instead of a candle.

All of this could have been kicked down the road.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.