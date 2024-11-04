He Took A Picture Of A Girl Who Passed Out While Fasting, But Another Student Stood Up For The Girl And Made Him Delete His Post On Snapchat

In today’s story, a high school student shares a story about another girl who is in band with her.

The girl was fasting for religious reasons, and one of the other students in band was making fun of her for it after she passed out.

She stood up for the girl but is wondering if that was the right thing to do or not.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for standing up for a girl who was fasting? I (16F) am a junior in high school. I do marching band, which is a big part of this story. Lae (18F) (not her real name) is also in band. Me and her were never really close, but because of this whole situation, we’ve gotten closer. This story starts off at a football game. Our band does halftime, and it’s pretty fun. On our way to put our stuff away, a band member runs up to our director and states “Lae passed out.” He dropped everything and made his way back to her.

Lae passed out because she had been fasting.

To people wondering if she is okay, a member caught her before she hit the ground, and carried her up to where we were at. While trying to get in contact with her parents, a girl mentioned that Lae was fasting. Some people misunderstood, and we had to explain it to them. To understand what it is, I recommend doing some research. It’s important for this story.

Lae passed out again but still performed as planned.

The next day, we had state marching band. While at morning practice before we left, Lae passed out again. Our band director asked if she wanted to sit out for today, but she refused, stating it was her senior year, and she wasn’t going to be on the sidelines for her final year. While we were there, after we performed, they took her to the bus, while the rest of us got our photos taken. She came out in time to get her picture taken and to do group photos. While everyone was getting undressed, they had Lae lay on the ground in the shade with her knees to her chest.

Alex made fun of Lae for fasting.

A boy, who we are gonna call Alex (not his real name) thought that it was a good time to take a picture of her. He posted it on the school snapchat story, and it was shared around a lot. Me and Alex used to be really close. Once I saw that he posted it on snapchat, I asked him to take it down, because it was rude, disrespectful, and a invasion of her privacy. He said that he wasn’t going to take it down, because it was funny. I asked him again, to please take it down, and he refused again, only this time stating that “she deserves the embarrassment because she’s fasting and fasting is gross and disgusting and she’s supporting the wrong religion.”

She defended Lae.

I completely flipped out when he said that. I told him that he was sick for thinking that it’s okay to be disrespectful towards someone’s religion. At this point, his friend, let’s call him Bray, got into Alex’s phone, and deleted the story, and he also told the director about the situation. He moved Alex to a different bus, because he knew that it would only lead to bigger problems, and that he would be talking to Alex’s parents. I’ve had people come up to me and tell me what I was not in a position to do anything about him, or talk to him like that. I just need someone’s opinion on it, because I’ve heard a lot from people around me.

I get that fasting can be an important religious activity, but health is also important.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

Defending someone who is helpless is always a good idea.

That said, hopefully the friend makes better decisions in the future.

