Coworker Dislikes Her Lamp And Tells Her It Hurts Her Eyes, But She Doesn’t Want To Get Rid Of It Because It Helps Her During Her Night Shift

We all need some things in our environment to be able to concentrate for long periods.

This can be especially important if you work irregular hours.

But that doesn’t mean that your coworkers will be okay with how you keep your workspace.

Check out what the source of conflict was in this story.

AITA for not turning off my cubicle light for my coworker. I’m a crisis line worker and I work nights 6pm-6am. I have two standard lamps in my cubicle: one is a desk lamp and one is a floor lamp. They have that soft yellow light.

Things seemed to work out.

I like to keep both of them on during nights because the main office lights aren’t ever on so these are literally my only source of light besides my computer screen. I don’t like straining my eyes since my vision is already pretty bad. My coworker just started working here and she works in the cubicle behind me.

But not anymore…

She has stated several times she doesn’t like my floor lamp because it’s too bright, and she doesn’t like the yellow light because it looks dirty as opposed to natural bulbs. I’ve tried compromising by turning it off a couple hours here and there but eventually I need it back on so I can stay awake and focus on my job. And so I can also see what I’m doing. Is there any compromise here? AITA for keeping it on?

Here is what folks are saying.

Workers need to know their rights! Read!

I agree. But I wonder if there is more to this story.

That’s utterly bizarre to me. How dare you have a lamp! Really?

It’s good to keep things by the book.

Great point. Maybe the lamp casts a very wide light.

Hallelujah, she found the light.

And she’s not turning it off.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.