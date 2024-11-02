Her Dad Threatened To Take The Lock Off Her Door If She Keeps Locking Him Out, But She Says She’ll Go Live With Her Mom If He Does

As a teenager, you often want privacy when changing, working on projects, or doing any number of other things.

What would you do if your father got upset that you were locking the door, and even threatened to remove the lock completely?

That is what the teenager in this story is experiencing, so she threatens to move in with her mom.

Check it out.

AITA for telling my dad I would live with my mom? I, (15F) live with my dad (65M) and brother (12M) most of the time as him and my mother (45F) are divorced. My room has a door that has frosted glass and is a sliding door in which the lock is a metal rod that goes into a hole in the floor to keep it from opening. Often, my dad tells me I am abusing my lock because I was locking my door when changing or when wanting privacy, nothing other than me just locking my door.

Maybe she should ask him why.

For some reason, he hates when I lock my door and has often put tape on the lock so I cannot lock my door. I have taken the tape off multiple times when I felt it was necessary, and he usually threatens to remove my lock. Recently, he told me that if I lock my door again, he would call the locksmith to remove my lock, but he also informed me that this procedure would literally leave a hole where the lock was.

They could put a filler in there if it comes to it.

The lock is around 2-3 inches and it would mean there is just a hole looking directly into my room. I was not aware that this would happen and immediately started arguing, saying that was a complete invasion of my privacy as I am a girl in a household with only my dad and my brother. While I trust both of them completely, I still have trust issues, especially regarding my personal privacy. He got mad and said that he wasn’t going to take my lock away *yet* because it would cost a hundred or so to remove it, but if I keep ‘abusing my lock’ he will remove it.

Hopefully, these two can work things out.

I told him if he removes my lock, I will tell my mother I feel unsafe in his house and request to live with her. This is completely true and in the moment I did not think it was an overreaction, but he seemed upset. AITA?

A lot more information is needed before making a judgment in this story.

Let’s see if the people in the comments can be of more help.

It is a little weird.

She should feel safe.

Telling mom is always a good idea.

This person says it is a reasonable boundary.

Yeah, there are clearly some trust issues.

Dad and daughter need to work on their communication.

Did everyone forget about knocking?

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.