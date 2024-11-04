Her Nephew Keeps Taunting And Mocking Her Daughter, But He Didn’t Like The Taste Of His Own Medicine When She Yelled Back

Yelling at a child isn’t the best idea, but in today’s story, a stressed out mom didn’t know what else to do when her nephew kept mocking her daughter.

Now, her husband thinks she was the one who messed up, and she’s not sure what to think.

Let’s see why the mom ended up yelling…

AITA for yelling at My Nephew to Stop Mocking my daughter Hello I(27F) have a 10 month old daughter. She’s been going through a happy screeching phase and we have been trying to work on soft tones. She is starting to understand.

Her nephew is visiting.

She also does fuss sometimes if she makes a tumble now that she cruises on furniture. Usually if we don’t make a sad expression or negative reaction she’s perfectly happy after a brief few seconds. However, my nephew ( 10M) just spent the night after a full day of birthday festivities with us.

The nephew is causing problems.

He has mocked her screeching even louder and has even tried to get her to screech. He also will tease her with toys and put them out of reach and twice I caught him taking her bottle away in the car. I told him at least 3 times to not mock her like that and she copies so she will drone on.

She tried to explain the problem to her nephew.

When she fussed after a minor fall yesterday, he did it again and she cried more than the few seconds she usually would. I tried once more to reason and say “I’m sorry if the noise bothers you, I know baby crying is frustrating but can you please leave the room or put on headphones next time. She will stop crying after about 10 seconds once she knows she’s safe” .

Her husband thinks she was wrong to yell at the nephew.

Today she face planted on the tile because her dumb mom, me, didn’t realize the floor was so wet after cleaning her highchair. She started screaming much more than normal, so I could tell she really was hurt and then my nephew chimed in with an even louder scream. He was in another room when this happened. I yelled “STOP” from the other room. My husband (29M) and also his biological uncle said I was way out of line. AITA?

This mom is in mama bear mode trying to protect her cub, and her nephew needs to stop making life harder for everyone.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

This reader thinks her husband needs to step in.

Another reader doesn’t think what she did even qualifies as yelling.

The husband might not know the whole story.

Here’s a recommendation to set boundaries.

This reader’s boundaries would be to leave when the nephew is around.

If a mother isn’t going to defend her daughter, nobody is.

She had every right to be upset.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.