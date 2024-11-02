Her Sister Came To Stay And Left All The Safety Child Locks Open, So She Suggested They Find Somewhere Else To Stay

Life can be tragic, and this woman’s sister needed a place to stay after she got knocked down unexpectedly.

AITA for telling my sister and her family that they have to stay somewhere else even tho they lost everything? My(30f) sister(26f) lost everything. They live in North Carolina in one of the small towns that were hit. I will not say which one for privacy.

They were saved but lost all their belongings…

Luckily they were not home when it happened. Instead, they were off in Illinois for my wedding. They have been staying with me for around 3 weeks now. Both my sister and myself have children. She has a 5f,3f, 1m. I have a 6 year old and a 2 year old who gets into everything.

She has taken every security measure he could!

I have absolutely everything locked. Cabinets, door handles, appliances, outlet covers, you name it.. This is 100% needed with my toddler. Since day 1 of my sister being here, she has been complaining about all of the locks. She thinks they are a pain and will constantly leave everything unlocked just so she doesn’t have to deal with it.

They have been creating a mess!

My toddler, and hers, have been getting into absolutely everything. It’s dangerous for them, it’s a mess and quite frankly, it sucks. I have tried talking to her about it but now, she’s trying to play the guilt game because she lost everything and we said she could stay here. I get it, it’s bad. It’s absolutely devastating to have nothing to go home to. She hasn’t even fully processed it yet, but this is still my home.

She was furious!

Yesterday, I reached my absolute limit with it when my toddler got into my cleaning closet. Luckily all he got ahold of was the broom. I admit, I yelled at my sister. She started yelling back about losing everything. I yelled it wasn’t my fault it happened and told her she needed to find somewhere else to stay.

She feels guilty for reacting the way he did.

I feel awful now. She’s still here while she figures something out but we haven’t said a word to each other since. AITA?

This sister really needed to understand the risks!

