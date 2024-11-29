Hiker Was Horrified To See How A Kid Treated An Animal On The Trail, But She Was Even More Upset When His Parents Made Excuses For Him

Kids are often bratty because their parents haven’t raised them right, but they never see it that way.

Entitled people on the hiking trail This past summer my husband and I went to Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons for our Summer annual vacation at the end of June/beginning of July. It was a lovely trip to two amazing places.

We knew ahead of time it would be crowded, so we were prepared for that. We were even prepared to see some bad tourist behavior, since we do almost every time we go to a National Park.

But “rude” turns out to be an understatement.

While we were in Tetons, we along with many other people were hiking up the trail to Hidden Falls with plans to keep going up to Inspiration Point. We didn’t expect a quiet hike, since it’s a very popular trail. However, this instance took the cake for entitled bad parents and tourists. My husband and I were making our way up the trail and enjoying ourselves by looking at the scenery and wildlife and then suddenly we hear a loud scream and a little boy that’s about 8-9 goes running right by us waving a massive stick. He’s screaming about how he’s going to hit and kick a chipmunk and starts swinging his stick towards one that was sitting on a rock. I have never been more angry at a little kid in my life.

I literally yelled at him “Dude! Stop it! You’re being a jerk to an animal, and that’s not allowed. Drop the stick.” My husband was right beside me as this entire thing was happening. Coming from behind us by several feet we hear a guy say “He’s just a kid. He doesn’t know any better.” I saw red. “I wonder whose job it is to teach him how to behave then?” I responded. “Because I’m pretty sure it’s his parents’ job to teach him how to act in public.” This guy acted like it was okay to just let his kid be a total brat and ruin the nature experience for everyone else, and potentially hurt animals, all because it’s what his kid wanted to, and they didn’t want to corral their kid and teach him manners.

The dad ended up saying “Come here, kiddo” to his son and they kept walking, the boy even still had the stick with him. My husband could tell I was upset because he knows how much people screwing up National Parks upsets me, so he told me to breathe and keep walking. He didn’t want to chance an actual confrontation on the trail since people can be crazy. But man, I was irked.

