His Entitled Sister Expects Him To Babysit Her Kid For Free Everyday, But He Refuses To Quit His Job To Meet Her Demands

AITA for refusing to babysit for my sister when even my parents are pushing me to say yes? My older sister (20f) had a baby with her husband a month ago.

I (16m) haven’t actually met her son yet and maybe I won’t ever and that’d be fine by me but even still, she (and my parents) want me to babysit right after school until 11pm each night so my sister’s husband can work and my sister can do whatever it is she does for a few hours. I wanna say she’s working also but I don’t know if she is.

I have a part time job I’d need to quit if I did say yes. Not to mention my sister and I are not close, she’s a mean girl with a cruel streak that I was exposed to a lot growing up and even after she moved out. Our parents think she can’t do anything wrong and they’re so proud of her for getting married and having a kid by 20. They think it’s the way we should all want our lives to work out. Did I mention my sister wanted me to change my name because she wanted to name her son Theo but didn’t want to name him after me?

That’s how much she dislikes me and how entitled she is. She went with a different name because I refused but she called me a waste of oxygen because she didn’t get to take Theo off me as a name. I was first asked/told I needed to babysit a week ago and when I said no she went to our parents who agreed with her that it should be me.

They told me I should think of it as getting time with my nephew and how good it will be. I asked her if their daughter feels the same way about it and they said of course. So I asked why it was made perfectly clear I wasn’t allowed to come meet him with the rest of the family. They told me it’s because I’m in school and he was a newborn.

My sister told me her son will be told I’m not an uncle and I’m just the babysitter. She said she doesn’t want people to know we’re related and doesn’t really want me with her kid but she won’t have to pay me, and our parents will make sure I don’t do anything dumb like demand money for it. I told her I wouldn’t quit my job to watch her kid and she told me I will if she keeps crying to our parents because they will march over there and say I quit and then make me go to her house every day after school.

My parents threated to do that but I told them then I’d still say no and I wouldn’t have my own money to spend which would annoy them. But they keep putting pressure on me and my sister is calling me a wasted life for not submitting to what she wants and she told me I’m a pathetic, useless little boy who was a mistake from conception. AITA?

