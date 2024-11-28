Home Buyer Demands The Seller Fix A Ton Of Things Before They Move In, So They Plot Revenge With Tons Of Junk Mail

Buying and selling a home is often a stressful process.

There are negotiations in prices and repairs, an inspection, and there’s getting all the paperwork signed.

In today’s story, a seller is fed up with a buyer who is taking way too long and making way too many excuses before actually agreeing to buy the home.

Now, the seller has an excellent idea for ongoing revenge.

Let’s see how the seller plans to get revenge…

revenge on awful home buyer Had a terrible home buyer recently. Sold my deceased Dad’s home out of state. These buyers have been nothing but horrible. Stalling and then asking for more and more money off for everything.

There’s nothing that needs to be fixed.

The home is move in ready shape. I have no problem fixing any major issues which there haven’t been. The inspection went well.

The homeowners seem to think a lot of things need to be fixed.

One thing they wanted was 6000 off because they are religious and my Dad passed peacefully in the home. They want to do some cleansing of the home, and when I researched it online there was no such thing according to their customs. One thing I did find was only if it was a violent unhappy death and it wasn’t even close to that expensive. Others things are so mundane down the screws, hardware and carpet which our realtor had professionally cleaned and they don’t want carpet. The handles on cabinets, and they stalled so long that the interest rate went up before they could lock it in. That in itself should make me petty happy. But nope.

He gave the buyers an ultimatum.

We sent them a document that they had to move forward or we were dropping them. I can respect haggling to an extent but this was awful. The longer we waited the less the home was worth. Anyways. I want to spam their home mailbox with whatever I can get away with. I would wait months before doing this.

He has a plan for revenge.

I’m very petty 🙂 I’m not in the same state. I don’t believe in ghosts but I hope my Dad haunts them forever.

Mail from beyond – that’s hilarious revenge!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

It might be better not to get revenge.

The seller should tell the buyer “no.”

This person’s real estate agent was a lot tougher than his.

Maybe he could still get the good faith deposit.

Here are some suggestions for newsletters to sign them up for…

These homeowners are taking haggling to the extreme!

No one wants to deal with that.

