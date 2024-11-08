Home Depot Customer Heard A $620 Grill Was On Sale For Just $75 And They’re Trying To Get One Right Now. – ‘Let’s see what happens when I check out.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Everybody loves a good deal…
And this one was a doozy!
A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers how they got a huge score on a Weber grill at Home Depot.
The TikTokker said, “So I got a tip that they got a grill. A Weber that’s been marked down and is originally $619. This it right here. They got on sale for $75.”
He continued, “So it’s already marked down in the system so I gotta go to self-checkout. And I’m fitting to pay for this. Let’s see what happens when I check out.”
The Home Depot worker manually entered the item into the register and, wouldn’t you know it, the grill ended up costing the man only $75 ($82.50 with tax).
Not bad, huh?!?!
Here’s the video.
@legalsidehustle
homedepot clearance liquidation reseller legalsidehustle
This is what viewers had to say.
This person weighed in.
Another TikTokker spoke up.
And this person has been there.
That’s a SCORE!
If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.