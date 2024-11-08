November 8, 2024 at 8:49 am

Home Depot Customer Heard A $620 Grill Was On Sale For Just $75 And They’re Trying To Get One Right Now. – ‘Let’s see what happens when I check out.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@legalsidehustle

Everybody loves a good deal…

And this one was a doozy!

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers how they got a huge score on a Weber grill at Home Depot.

The TikTokker said, “So I got a tip that they got a grill. A Weber that’s been marked down and is originally $619. This it right here. They got on sale for $75.”

He continued, “So it’s already marked down in the system so I gotta go to self-checkout. And I’m fitting to pay for this. Let’s see what happens when I check out.”

The Home Depot worker manually entered the item into the register and, wouldn’t you know it, the grill ended up costing the man only $75 ($82.50 with tax).

Not bad, huh?!?!

Here’s the video.

@legalsidehustle

homedepot clearance liquidation reseller legalsidehustle

♬ original sound – Legal Side Hustle WHOLE THANG

This is what viewers had to say.

This person weighed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this person has been there.

That’s a SCORE!

