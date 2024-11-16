November 15, 2024 at 10:48 pm

Home Depot Customer Said Buying Some Plumbing Supplies From The Store Isn’t A Good Idea. – ‘These are more prone to burst, causing massive flooding.’

by Matthew Gilligan

The TikTok account Twin Home Experts shares all kinds of home improvement advice and in this viral video, one of the guys behind the account talked to viewers about certain plumbing supplies at Home Depot and why folks should stay away from them.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Home Depot plumbing products I would never put in my home.”

The man explained, “Starting off with the Home Depot’s rain water heaters, the gas control valves fail and the warranty is a nightmare.”

He continued, “Heading down the aisle to the appliance part section. And that’s the rubber washing machine hoses. These are more prone to burst, causing massive flooding.”

The man went to another aisle in the store and said, “Heading down aisle 16 to the plumbing fixtures, and that’s the Glacier Bay two-handle shower valve. You can get scalded and burn your ***.”

The man concluded his video and told viewers, “And the last and final one is the Home Depot garbage disposals. You’re better off buying it at Lowe’s. Cause they’ll give you an extra one-year warranty.”

Here’s the video.

This is what viewers had to say.

Some solid advice right here!

