Home Depot Customer Said People Shouldn’t Buy Premium Air Filters From The Chain

Are expensive home air filters all they’re cracked up to be?

According to the home expert you’re about to hear from, the answer is NO.

The man posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers the straight dope on the subject.

The man filmed his TikTok video in a Home Depot store and told viewers, “Here’s the problem, and it’s a big, expensive problem. Most people don’t know this. Stay far away from these high-performance filters.”

The shelves in the Home Depot show that the air filters are ranked Good, Better, Best, and Premium.

In the filter section, Home Depot has a chart showing that the products are rated from Good to Better to Best to Premium.

The man said that people should avoid the more expensive Premium air filters because he thinks they can limit airflow from HVAC units in homes because they are thicker than other filters.

And that means higher energy bills!

Well, it looks like cheaper might be better in this situation.

Good to know!

