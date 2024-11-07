Home Depot Customer Warned People About In-Store Giveaways At The Chain Because Of What A Salesperson Did After They Came To Her House To Check The Water Quality. – ‘You literally made my kitchen an entire mess, and water everywhere.’

I guess all in-store giveaways aren’t created equal…

A TikTokker named Jo posted a video and talked to viewers about what went down when she thought she got lucky at a Home Depot store.

She told viewers that she entered a raffle at her local Home Depot and she won a $20 gift card and a free water test for her home.

She explained, “We have super hard water. It leaves stains everywhere, it’s making my hair disgusting, it’s ruining our shower. Like, we definitely want a water test.”

Jo continued, “The guy arrived 20 minutes early. I wasn’t home, my husband was, and he said, ‘I cannot start this test until your wife is home.’”

The worker told Jo that the water in her house was not good, as she’d expected. The man then told Jo he wanted to do more water tests and he left a mess behind when he was done.

Jo said, “He used about 10 different glass cups. Like, what? You literally made my kitchen an entire mess, and water everywhere, chemicals everywhere.”

Jo and her husband wanted the man to stop performing tests and tell them how much a new water system would cost them and, after about two hours, the worker told them it would cost them $11,000…and he wanted Jo and her husband to sign a contract.

Jo told the man they weren’t going to sign a contract without knowing the specifics about financing and warranties.

They finally got tired of the worker and told him they wanted him to leave and that they’d rather get their information about the water system directly from the company.

Jo told viewers, “I genuinely think he was trained to not leave people’s homes until after they say yes. And my husband and I are so nice that, like, at first, we’re like, ‘Ok, like, we’ll let you do your spiel because we don’t want you to get in trouble,’ but then at one point, we’re like, ‘Now you’re just being disrespectful.’”

Take a look at the video.

Sounds a bit fishy, doesn’t it…?

