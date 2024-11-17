Home Expert Shows Exactly Why Having A Home Inspection Before You Buy A House Is So Important. – ‘I just put about two to three inches of water in this tub.’

I don’t understand how anyone could skip an inspection when purchasing a home.

But some people didn’t get the memo!

And for those who are on the fence about home inspections, you need to check out this TikTok video from a man named Randle.

Randle showed viewers a house that looked to be in great condition and he took them into the house’s bathroom in the video.

He showed viewers a large pool of water on the floor and said, “I just put about two to three inches of water in this tub, drained it, and we have that.”

Randle added, “As a home inspector, I’m going to test all this stuff and make sure everything’s working as intended.”

Good to know…

Here’s the video.

Don’t skip the inspection!

