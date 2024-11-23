November 22, 2024 at 8:48 pm

Lowe’s Customer Discovers He Can Enter His Phone Number To Unlock A Case At The Store. – ‘I got a text message on my phone with a code in it.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Shoplifting has become such a big problem around the country that it’s completely normal to see everyday products locked up behind glass cases in stores these days.

It’s a sad state of affairs…

But, apparently, things have gotten a little more streamlined at some stores lately: a TikTokker posted a video and showed viewers that a Lowe’s store has a new method for easing the inconvenience of locked-up items.

The man said, “So I just experienced something in our local Lowe’s. That we’re apparently the first in the country to have this. Check this out.”

The video showed a sign in an aisle in the store that reads, “Need wire? Get started here.”

There was a touchscreen in the store where the man could have called an employee, but he selected the telephone icon, which then prompted him to enter his phone number.

The man entered his phone number on the touchscreen and the video cut to him sitting back in his car.

He explained, “I got a text message on my phone with a code in it. And I punched the code into the keypad, which has a camera on top. And the doors automatically open. I grab the wire that I needed and the keypad tells you to shut the gates.”

He added, “So I guess through the camera and your cell phone number, that’s how they deal with the security issues of wires being stolen? Pretty far out stuff.”

Here’s the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker isn’t going for it.

And one individual shared their thoughts.

What’s next? Face scans?

