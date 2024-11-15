Man Asked His Financially Capable Sister To Babysit His Kids, But She Flat-Out Refused Due To A Past Incident When He Borrowed Money And Didn’t Pay It All Back

The pandemic has really made life difficult for a lot of people.

In today’s story, a man shares that he and his wife are struggling financially, so they both needed to go back to work to make ends meet.

This meant leaving their kids at home and looking for free babysitting since they couldn’t afford to pay.

Read the story for all the details.

AITA for asking my sister to babysit? My wife and I have been hit badly by the pandemic. She worked in the restaurant industry, which meant no work until 3 months ago. And I’m a landscaper, which also took a big hit because people in my area started doing it themselves. And I didn’t qualify for unemployment.

This man and his wife are going back to work but both at night.

She looked after our children while I did food delivery (and some landscaping). Recently, I’ve found work at a warehouse (evening shift). And she is going back to work at her previous employer which is also evening shifts mostly.

So they plan to hire a babysitter.

That means our sons, 4 and 2, have to have be with a babysitter. Our old babysitter isn’t working anymore. And also the money we make barely every pays for one, so it’s probably cheaper for my wife to quit and take care of them than hire one.

He was considering asking their parents or his sister to babysit.

My mom and her parents live in another state, and we are struggling financially. My sister moved to be in the state after her work let her move online, so she could babysit a few times a week on the weekends or during the evenings. Because my wife works evening service mostly, but she refuses to do it.

He said he would pay her when they can afford it.

My sister lucked out with her career and is making six figures without children. So she has been able to live large, and I asked her to do some babysitting. And that while we couldn’t afford to pay her now, we should definitely help her in the future with child care and other things.

But… his sister clearly isn’t interested in the idea.

She basically said she isn’t interested and dismissed the difficult situation of my family. I’m angry that she won’t step up a little when her own family is struggling to pay the bills and can’t find a babysitter. I told her she can’t expect any help from us if she won’t put any forward. She snidely told me she doesn’t need help and I’m always the one relying on her.

Their relationship got sour when they borrowed money from her.

She has been salty towards me since we borrowed 8,000 to buy a car a few years ago, and we paid her back 5,000. But it look us more time than agreed on because my wife got pregnant unexpectedly. And we couldn’t pay her back until we were sure we could pay for the baby. By the time we offered her the rest of the money, she refused to accept it.

She told them not to expect anything from her.

Then, she told me she doesn’t expect anything from me, and likewise not to expect anything from her. 3,000 to disown her own family over money troubles is ridiculous, in my opinion. But it seems she still hasn’t forgiven me for that. I’ve apologized to her multiple times, but she has refused to be involved in her nephews.

Yikes! Some family drama, eh? Let’s see what other people on Reddit have to say about this.

It looks like he’s trying to get sympathy, but it ended up backfiring on him.

