McDonald’s Customer Put the Company On Blast Because Of Its Bag Fees. – ‘What is the world coming to today? This is unacceptable.’

A lot of companies out there are pinching pennies these days and even a behemoth like McDonald’s is getting in on the action.

But not everyone is cool with this development…

A woman named Cara took to TikTok to put the fast food giant on blast because she’s not happy about having to pay extra for paper bags when she orders Mickey D’s.

Cara ordered at a kiosk in a McDonald’s location and was prompted on a touchscreen about whether she wanted a paper bag for her order. If she did, she would be charged 10 cents.

She said, “Why is they charging 10 cents for a bag? The store don’t even charge 10 cents. What is the world coming to today? This is unacceptable.”

Cara continued, “Would I like a bag? Of course I need a bag. Imma put the food in my hands?”

I don’t think folks are gonna be okay with this…

They’re trying to squeeze every last cent out of us…

