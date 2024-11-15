Mechanic Called Out A Toyota Dealership That Failed To Fix A Customer’s Air Conditioning After He Paid Almost $2,000

It’s always frustrating when you drop a lot of money to get your car fixed…and then the same problem pops up right away again.

A mechanic named John posted a video on TikTok and talked about how one of his customers got ripped off at a Toyota dealership.

John said, “Customer states, the Toyota dealership keeps giving him the runaround.”

He showed viewers a bill for $1,914 and said that the customer paid for his air conditioning to get fixed, but that it didn’t happen.

John added, “There is an unusual knocking noise when the engine is running.”

John utilized a stethoscope on the car and said, “To my knowledge, the AC compressor clutch was replaced along with a service. I verify the noise coming from the AC compressor.”

He added, “The air conditioning definitely does not cool even being nearly full.

John then said, “Let’s see what I can do to get air conditioning back in this Toyota.”

Let’s hope he got it all figured out!

Take a look at the video.

How frustrating!

