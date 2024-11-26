Mechanic Reveals What Happens When Cars Run On Empty Gas Tanks And It’s Not Good. – ‘The pump is really struggling to pick up fuel.’

Unless you’re flush with cash, you’re probably the kind of person who doesn’t fill up your gas tank all the way…and you most likely drive around on empty more than you should, right?

It’s okay, this is a safe place…but is driving on empty bad for your car?

A mechanic named Alex posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about what really happens when you do this

Alex said, “This is what your gas tank looks like when you’re running around on E. This is approximately two gallons of fuel.”

He continued, “This is what floats around to tell you how much fuel you have in your vehicle. Right now it’s not positioned correctly. Because this is for demonstration purposes only.”

Alex added, “This is a fuel regulator to simulate it being hooked up to an actual engine. Puts a load on the fuel pump. The pump is really struggling to pick up fuel. It’s picking up a lot of air.”

He explained, “Now for my super techs out there that say the pump assembly is full of fuel. Despite how much fuel is in the tank, clearly they’re wrong.”

Alex told viewers, “Not enough fuel in there and the fuel pump is clearly struggling to pull fuel in and aerate it. On top of that, if I was to simulate the car stopping and going, it just makes it worse.”

The mechanic then said, “Aeration is what kills fuel pumps, people. Pulls in air bubbles. Creating extra heat, not to mention it’s nothing around it to really keep it cool, to back it up. That’s what’s gonna kill your pump.”

