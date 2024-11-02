Meteor Detected Hours Before Its Impact With Earth Allows Astronomers To Capture Incredible Videos Of The Event

A lot of time and money is spent on monitoring the sky for potential threats to the Earth, and the technology used is constantly improving.

Various agencies have found and are tracking quite a large number of objects that could pose a danger in the distant future, but thankfully, as of now none are an immediate threat.

Recently, however, they identified a meteor that was on a collision course with the Earth, and only about 11 hours away.

Fortunately, the object was only about 1 meter in diameter.

This was just the eighth object that was tracked before it collided with Earth. Having 11 hours of notice allowed astronomers to calculate where it would come into contact with the Earth’s atmosphere and burn up. It happened during the night hours in the skies above the Philippians.

In addition to being very impressive that they could identify this object coming, it was also extra amazing because it allowed scientists and regular people to prepare to watch for the meteor.

This meteor was significantly larger than most shooting stars, and thanks to the advanced notice, many people were able to record videos of it occurring.

As technology continues to advance and astronomers are able to detect meteors from further away, it is likely that more and more of these types of events will happen with significant notice.

For now, however, it is exciting to be able to watch the videos from this event.

It is a little terrifying how many objects are coming toward Earth at any given time.

We’ll just have to enjoy the show and hope for the best.

If you thought that was interesting, you might like to read about 50 amazing finds on Google Earth.