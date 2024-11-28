Multiple Neighbors Decorated Their Yards With Easter Decorations, But The HOA Told Them They Were Only Allowed In December

Easter is in essence as religious holiday, but many people who aren’t religious celebrate it as well with Easter egg hunts, candy and brunch.

In today’s story, one woman decorates her yard for Easter with a cross, but then the HOA president tells her she can’t have the Easter decorations in her yard.

The situation escalates when she talks to her neighbors.

Find out what happens…

Easter Decorations This happened a few years ago. A few neighbors had Easter decorations out: bunnies, oversized plastic eggs, etc. One neighbor had a 3-4 foot wooden cross with a purple stole draped over it. It was quite nice looking and very tasteful, imo.

The HOA didn’t like the cross.

The neighbor with the cross received a letter from the homeowners association saying her decoration was violating HOA rules. She contacted the the HOA to ask which rule she was violating. They said no holiday decorations allowed other than in December.

She was the only neighbor who got a letter.

She then checked with the other neighbors with decorations, and none of them had received a letter. She contacted the HOA again and asked for the specific clause stating “no holiday decorations”. Turns out no such clause existed.

She got a bigger cross.

The HOA president didn’t mind the more secular decorations (bunnies, chicks, eggs, etc) but didn’t like the cross. The petty revenge: next year she had a 6 foot blow up cross.

The HOA president shouldn’t have tried to make up a rule like that!

I’m glad she didn’t have to take her decorations down.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

The homeowner could’ve gotten even more revenge.

Here’s an assumption about the HOA president…

A DJ lied about Christmas decorations.

The HOA president had to be pretty stupid.

Everyone in the HOA should put a cross in their yard.

I mean honestly.

