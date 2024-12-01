Neighbor Sued Him Over A Fence Improperly Installed By The Contractor, So Now He’s Countersuing Over A Short Fence And Dangerous Dog

Some people are too adamant about dragging a minor issue to the courts instead of taking the time to work it out with their neighbors.

This man shares how he lost a court case filed by his neighbor over something a contractor did wrong.

Now, he’s getting back at his neighbor because it turns out the neighbor is doing something illegal.

Read the full story below.

Neighbor was petty on property limits… now I’m going to make him replace his whole fence When my contractor installed the fence around my property, he made a mistake and went over the property line by 4 cm, along my neighbors’ hedge. My neighbor made a fuss of it, and even dragged us to court.

We lost, obviously.

He noticed that his neighbor was also violating a rule.

He was petty, but that’s the law. However, we found out today that his dog is amongst the “dangerous breeds,” So his fence should be 2 meters high, with a concrete base, around all of his property.

Turns out the current one is 1.4 meters, with no base.

He decided to file a complaint, too.

Guess what complaint I’m going to file with the police? I have 3 small kids who like to play in the yard, and he has trained his dog to bark whenever they go outside. He’s a heinous guy, for real.

That neighbor sounds horrible! He deserves revenge.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this story on Reddit.

A surveyor speaks up and gives some advice.

This is terrific, says this person.

While this person shares a similar experience.

How about an ultrasonic buzzer for dogs?

Finally, people are calling out the contractor.

The law is the law, and revenge works both ways!

